Regional tourism recovery package to get visitors flowing

DIVE IN: The Federal Government is spending up big to encourage more tourists to visit to regional tourism destinations like Great Keppel Island. Photo: TEQ.

DIVE IN: The Federal Government is spending up big to encourage more tourists to visit to regional tourism destinations like Great Keppel Island. Photo: TEQ.

IN AN effort to kickstart the flow of tourists to regional areas like Central Queensland, the Federal Government will spend $250 million encouraging more Australians to experience a homegrown holiday.

Aimed at boosting regional jobs and local economies, the package includes two measures – a $50 million Regional Tourism Recovery initiative to assist businesses in regions heavily reliant on international tourism and $200 million for an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said tourism regions had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and this would help them to bounce back firstly by attracting more Australians and then overseas visitors when our international borders re-open.

Why wouldn’t you holiday in regional Queensland when there’s beautiful destinations like the Blackdown Tablelands National Park to visit? Picture: Nathan White

“Tourism is such an important job creator and driver of many regional economies. We want to make sure that our tourism regions are in the best possible shape on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Birmingham said.

“This targeted new fund will support internationally dependent tourism regions to adapt their offerings, experiences and marketing to appeal to domestic visitors in the short-term and be in the strongest possible position to welcome back international tourists down the track.

“The Morrison-McCormack Government’s billions in economy-wide support has provided a lifeline to many in the tourism industry, sustaining hundreds of thousands of tourism businesses.

“Increasingly we are targeting sectors hardest hit, with this regional support sitting alongside our $50 million business events program to get meetings, conventions and conferences up and running again, which is so crucial to the visitor economies of our capital and larger cities.”

Mount Archer Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk is a must-visit destination for tourists seeking the best view of Rockhampton.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said this latest round of BBRF would mean more local wins for communities in Capricornia.

“More local jobs, better community infrastructure and a boost to our local economy – that is exactly what today’s announcement will bring,” Ms Landry

“Local projects in our electorate have already received substantial support from the BBRF program, such as The Rockhampton Museum of Art has received millions of dollars and I look forward to seeing more of the same with another funding round confirmed today.”

Krombit Tops State Forest is a great spot to visit if you want to reconnect with nature.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the package would deliver targeted support for regional tourism. “By investing $200 million in an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund we are investing $200 million in securing regional Australia’s future,” Mr McCormack said.

“This Budget will set aside $200 million for projects to boost local infrastructure in regional communities, $100 million of which will be dedicated to tourism-related infrastructure.

“We know every dollar spent on building local communities is a dollar well spent and that is at the heart of our economic plan for a more secure and resilient Australia Federal Tourism.”

You’ll be jumping for joy like Jayden Adams checking out the excellent walking tracks around Rosslyn Bay on the Capricorn Coast.

BBRF Round 5 will be delivered like its previous four rounds, with Infrastructure Project and Community Investment streams.

Grant Opportunity Guidelines will be made available shortly, consistent with the existing BBRF framework, to assist potential applicants.