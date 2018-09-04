Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

THE call's gone out for Central Highlanders to bring their ideas, energy and passion to a huge brain- storming weekend this month.

HACKCQ promises to be a fun-filled, action-packed 54 hours of collaboration with skilled and experienced mentors to pitch, brainstorm and develop business plans that launch real, working startups.

CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said it was the first time this opportunity for passionate, motivated startups and budding entrepreneurs had been made available locally.

"HACKCQ is your chance to learn from the best, test ideas and take the first steps towards launching your own startup, here in the Central Highlands,” Ms Hobbs said.

"Simply bring your passion, enthusiasm, and your laptop, and we'll supply the expertise and fuel to keep you powering through the weekend.”

HACKCQ will feature workshops, one-on-one mentorships and presentations from well- known, skilled and proven entrepreneurs.

The focus will be on applying technology to grow business in four key areas - resources, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and environment.

"We're so excited to offer HACKCQ to the region and the support it will give to entrepreneurship, fostering high-tech industries, boosting the engagement of young people, and providing early skill development,” Ms Hobbs said.

HACKCQ will be held at the McIndoe Funciton Centre, from 5pm Friday, September 21, to Sunday, September 23.

Tickets are available now, $20 for students, $20 for teachers and other student guardians, and $40 for professionals, and will include all activities, meals and drinks. Register by Friday, September 14, at chdc.com.au.

HACKCQ is an initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and River City Labs.