WELL DONE: Moranbah’s Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, took out first prize.
News

Region’s youth prove their creativity and resourcefulness

Kristen Booth
26th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
MORANBAH, Dysart and Clermont students have impressed regional leaders with their creation of replica draglines, windmills and artworks.

They joined 176 young people across the Isaac region who participated in the #isocreate competition celebrating Queensland Youth Week.

Tough Exterior of a Teen by Lucy Nicholous, 17, from Moranbah.
Participants had kits delivered to their door, filled with 15 different items to develop a product, make an invention, create artwork, design a display, build a costume, make a game or anything they could imagine.

Isaac Regional Council chief executive Gary Stevenson PSM said the response was phenomenal, showcasing the resilient and creative nature of the youth during these trying times.

“We had an unprecedented number of youth registering for their #isocreate kits and what they created has blown me away,” he said.

“From model aeroplanes and artwork to board games and everything in between, we can rest assured we have a great generation of inventors and creators coming up through the ranks.”

Classic draglineby Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, from Moranbah.
Moranbah’s Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, took out first prize with her classic dragline, while Dysart’s Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, was awarded first runner-up with a replica windmill.

Angela Chan, 14, from Clermont, took out the second runner-up with an elastic band power boat and Moranbah’s Lucy Nicholous, 17, received the encouragement award for her artwork Tough Exterior of a Teen.

Ana-Lucia was awarded an iPad for her creativity, while the two runners-up received gift cards to the value of $200.

Windmill by Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, from Dysart.
“Congratulations to everyone who submitted their work – electronically – and participated in #isocreate,” Mr Stevenson said.

“Times might be tough but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.”

Queensland Youth Week was held from April 1–9, with the 2020 theme “Yeah the youth!” – a celebration of who our young people are and what they offer to our great state.

