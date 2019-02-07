Regrowth is an exciting time

The Blackdown Tablelands is the perfect spot to witness the regrowth after the recent fires, enjoy a picnic or just hang out.

IT MAY seem a long time ago for many of us, however the effects of the bushfires that swept across some of Queensland's most popular natural wonders towards the end of 2018 are being witnessed daily by residents.

And, as some may think these areas are not worth a visit, it can be far from that, as the areas go through a regrowth phase as the natural bushland recovers.

Along with surrounding farm land, parts of Carnarvon Gorge and the Blackdown Tableland National Parks were burnt during these fires.

As devastating as some of these fires were, some of the vegetation is already making a remarkable and quite spectacular comeback.

Although visiting these areas for our many overseas tourists may seem somewhat disappointing, they should not feel this way.

Fire is a real part of a lot of our flora's ecology.

After the fires, the regrowth and renewal begins and is a fascinating experience to witness and a visit to these areas is very rewarding and really should not be missed, as fortunately it is not that common.

This time of year is also a great time to discover the beauty of Carnarvon Gorge and Blackdown Tableland National Parks and their many hidden treasures and waterholes are great for cooling off and all the nature walks and wildlife are still out and about.

These areas are less busy and, along with the new regrowth, a fascinating experience awaits.

The gorge runs for 35km at the heart of the 302,000 hectare Carnarvon National Park, reaching depths of 600m near its mouth and is one of Queensland's most spectacular and popular natural features.

There are a few accommodation options available and well worth the visit for a few days.

For a shorter visit, which is also seeing some fascinating regrowth after the fires, head to Blackdown Tableland National Park, only about 30 minutes from Blackwater and always cooler than surrounding areas.

A variety of accommodation options in Blackwater and Dingo are available, with camping options in the National Park up on the Tableland itself.

Please visit the Emerald Visitor Information Centre for some ideas on what to see along the way to these great destinations.