Rejected Tinder date’s 9000 abusive texts

The vicious hate campaign by text abuser Denise Jane Lee against the new girlfriend of the Tinder date lover who rejected her can be revealed for the first time.

Meticulously crafted, salacious and menacing in tone, they were sent by Lee to the young woman's workmates and friends.

Hatred drips through Lee's every poisonous line penned after the 40-year-old Sydney doctor discovered her ex-lover Matthew Holberton had a new girlfriend.

Ms Lee pleaded guilty in Downing Centre Local Court to one count of intimidation with intent to cause fear or physical harm, and three counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and faces a potential prison term.

Exclusively obtained by news.com.au, the emails began after Mr Holberton "announced" his new relationship with young Melbourne academic Georgia Dempster by posting pictures on Instagram.

Lee's emails use photographs posted on Instagram by Ms Dempster to taunt and mock her with the clear intention to ridicule her, destroy her reputation and get her sacked.

The hate campaign against Ms Dempster followed a torrent of 9000 abusive text and iMessages, reported by news.com.au in March, which Lee sent to Mr Holberton after their brief, failed romance.

After several dates in 2015 when Lee and Mr Holberton had sex twice, the former radiologist sent 9000 text and iMessages, many of them abusive and creepy.

The torrent of texts included the threats "I am going to f**k your life up", "I will get my revenge" and "whatever you value most, I'll target".

In the emails to 127 people, including Ms Dempster's colleagues and mother, Lee appears to attempt to make good on that promise.

She sent the barrage of emails from 38 addresses using services such as ProtonMail, which encrypts the date and obscures the identity of the sender.

The emails were part of a dangerously sophisticated hate campaign launched by Lee, who first attacked Mr Holberton.

Denise Lee’s vicious emails were sent to the new girlfriend of her ex. Picture: Adam Yip

She struck out at him by emailing his NSW employer and, when he moved interstate, she emailed people in his new life in Victoria.

The emails about Ms Dempster make appalling attacks on her appearance, morals and purported sexual preferences.

Both jeering and threatening in tone, they make absurd and unfounded accusations of promiscuity, of having sex with animals and of wantonly displaying private parts.

The baseless allegations contained in the emails might be laughable, were they not so nasty.

Lee devises a nickname for Ms Dempster, calling her "The Unit".

In one rant deriding Ms Dempster's appearance, Lee writes "The Unit thinks she is sooo beautiful. Do you think The Unit is beautiful too? HAHAHAHAHAHA."

Lee attaches pictures posted on Instagram by Ms Dempster, which appear to have been taken on a hill or mountaintop in summer, in which she is wearing active wear.

Lee writes, "It is definitely The Unit, you can tell from the same ugly clothes she is wearing top and bottom,"

Punctuated with the near-maniacal "HAHAHAHAHA", Lee goes on to suggest the male recipients of the emails have sexual intercourse with Ms Dempster.

Most of the emails went to staff at Melbourne University where Ms Dempster was a senior ethics adviser and cannot be reproduced here because of the nature of their content.

Lee also sent harassing emails to academics at Monash University where Ms Dempster's mother Robin Bell is a respected professor of epidemiology in the women's health sector.

Cleverly written in smooth, intellectual language, they are entirely malicious fabrications.

Using non-existent ethical breaches she has invented, Lee clearly aims at having Professor Bell professionally investigated.

Sydney doctor Denise Lee faces a potential prison term for sending the emails and texts threatening the lover who ended it. Picture: John Grainger

Matthew Holberton leaves court after his Tinder date, Denise Jane Lee, pleaded guilty to stalking him via alarming text and email messages. Picture: Adam Yip

Written by Lee in late 2016 and early 2017, they are meticulously crafted to make Ms Bell's colleagues question their own academic and professional rigour.

But it is the emails Lee writes to Ms Dempster's colleagues that are the most personal, abusive, salacious and menacing.

According to police facts in the case seen by news.com.au this week after Lee was committed for sentencing, police uncovered the emails and messages after raiding her Sydney home.

In December 2016, police seized mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet and other devices.

On February 22, 2017, detectives charged Lee with 10 offences and took her into custody.

Later released on bail, Lee was sacked from her radiology job at I-MED, Australia's largest medical imaging network, and suspended by the Medical Council of NSW.

However the suspension was subsequently stayed, pending an appeal as it was reported Lee had spent $300,000 to fund her legal defence.

This week, an application by her lawyers to have her plead under the Mental Health Act was denied by Magistrate Michael Barko.

However, after lengthy negotiations between prosecutors and Lee's defence counsel, six charges were dropped.

Lee's vile text and iMessages were tendered to the court earlier this year in five bound volumes of folders.

They include the threats to Mr Holberton: "You deserve everything you're going to get", "I will make you pay" and "I've got quite a few surprises planned for you a**hole".

Denise Lee sent texts to her Tinder date including ‘I will make you f***ing pay’ and ‘I am going to f*** your life up”. Picture: Monique Harmer

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Amin Assaad described Lee's text messages as "vicious", "threatening" and "intimidating".

The Downing Centre Local Court had earlier heard allegations Lee told Mr Holberton she knew where he lived, worked and his parents' first names.

The texts sent over four months in 2015 show the escalating anger by Lee against Mr Holberton.

According to police facts, they met in July 2015 via Tinder and had 10 dates, including three on which Mr Holberton met Lee with the attention of ending their relationship.

"However Lee continually refused to accept the relationship was over," the facts say.

Lee's messages include racist slurs against another perceived rival for Mr Holberton's affections.

'THAT CHANGES IT': RELATIONSHIP SOURS

In two different messages, Lee describes a former girlfriend of Mr Holberton's who has Japanese origins by using a degrading slur and calls her a "Japanese tart".

Snr Sgt Assaad said the torrent of texts ensued after what was a "very, very brief relationship".

The relationship amounted to four dinner dates, an "encounter" in her flat and then sexual intercourse on two occasions.

After the first dinner date on July 28, 2015, Mr Holberton sent texts to Ms Lee about body shapes, saying "soft skin and firm muscles are sexy".

The pair set up a second dinner date for August 29, after which nothing sexual happened according to court documents.

On September 3, after their third dinner date, the two had a "consensual encounter" in the entrance hall landing of her flat.

Denise Lee sent thousands of texts to Holberton and mocked his sexual ability and said he would ‘regret’ how he treated her. Picture: Adam Yip

Matthew Holberton.

On September 18, after going out on their fourth dinner date, Mr Holberton returned with Ms Lee to her house and they had sexual intercourse.

But by September 22, Ms Lee seemed unhappy, sending three texts in two minutes to Mr Holberton saying, "I was happy to go out with you. I didn't know it was just for sex. That changes it".

Three minutes later she texted, "a dirty f**k on the landing would have suited you just fine I think".

'PLEASE STOP TEXTING ME'

Three minutes later at 10.33pm she texted, "If I'd known that after sleeping with you wouldn't want to see me again, I wouldn't have slept with you."

After about 15 texts exchanged between the two, Mr Holberton texted, "So I just felt like someone to feed and f**k you."

By September 24, Lee texted "I'm not going to take this lying down", then "you've got some nerve treating me like that" and "who the hell do you think you are".

By the following day, Mr Holberton texted Ms Lee, saying, "your behaviour leaves me cold. I officially never want to talk to or see you again" and then "please stop texting me".

Dozens of emails were sent by Denise Lee nightly to Holberton. Picture: Adam Yip

On October 3, Mr Holberton and Ms Lee met up for a drink at her place and had their last sexual encounter.

Thereafter, police say Mr Holberton met Ms Lee on three further occasions between October 9 and November 10, "trying to cool things off".

By November 1, 2015, Mr Holberton appeared to largely have stopped responding to Ms Lee's texts and at 11.06am she texted him saying, "I just want to get even now".

On November 6, Mr Holberton met Lee to try and discuss their differences.

The next evening at 8.06pm she texted him insulting his ex and taunting him: "Is that the best you can pull?

"She's not good looking. Even her name is ugly."

A further text read, "Get me to take you out then f*** with my head asking me what my insecurities are, then pointing out what you think is wrong with my teeth.

"You're not nice to me and you deserve everything you're going to get."

Denise Jane Lee will be sentenced in February next year after pleading guilty to four charges. Picture: John Grainger

THREATS BEGIN: 'I AM GOING TO F**K YOUR LIFE UP'

Mr Holberton and Ms Lee had their final meeting on November 10, allegedly to sort out their differences.

The next morning she texted him twice at 7.37am writing, "You damage me, I will do the same to you" and then, "I will make you f**king pay for what you did to me".

Two minutes later, she texted, "So who should I contact first?"

Between November 11 and 12, Mr Holberton had more than 90 missed calls from Lee on his mobile and work phone.

He blocked Lee's number, so she began messaging him via 29 different emails addresses.

In December 2015, Mr Holberton reported the harassment to police due to fear for his harm and the content of the messages.

In January 2016, he moved to Melbourne and began a relationship and with Ms Dempster.

On June 12, 2016, Mr Holberton made the relationship public via Instagram.

On June 13, Ms Dempster received the first of many offensive emails, which included references to personal details, and the emails to Professor Bell began.

Matthew Holberton left town after the abuse began. Picture: Adam Yip

'CREEPY BEYOND BELIEF'

The texts to Mr Holberton made him aware that Lee knew his parents' names, which he texted back to her was "creepy beyond belief".

Lee did not back off, texting him that "I am going to hurt you for hurting me".

When Mr Holberton asked in texts if she would kill or physically harm him, Lee said no she wouldn't.

But she did text him, "I intend to get revenge."

Magistrate Michael Barko ordered Denise Jane Lee to face a sentencing hearing in the Downing Centre Local Court in February.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Lee harassed former lover Matthew Holberton for months after they had sex twice.

Lee sent messages to Matthew’s next girlfriend, Georgia Dempster.

Matthew Holberton and Ms Lee had sex twice before the torrent of emails in which she told him she would get ‘revenge’. Picture: Monique Harmer