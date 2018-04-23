Relaying a vital message of hope

PURPLE POWER: Central Highlands Relay For Life committee members Mahue De Veere, Nicole Rickards, Tanya Conway, Lisa Conway, Kayla Ross and Tash Todd encourage people to join them at the event launch this weekend at the Central Highlands Marketplace.

PURPLE POWER: Central Highlands Relay For Life committee members Mahue De Veere, Nicole Rickards, Tanya Conway, Lisa Conway, Kayla Ross and Tash Todd encourage people to join them at the event launch this weekend at the Central Highlands Marketplace. Kristen Booth

THE Central Highlands Relay For Life volunteer committee and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will be in Emerald this Saturday to help launch the 2018 event and spread the purple cheer.

Organisers are encouraging the community to join them this weekend at the Central Highlands Marketplace to launch Relay For Life.

Central Highlands Relay chairwoman Lisa Conway said she was looking forward to the community getting involved.

"The launch is an opportunity to raise awareness for the cause, so come on down and find out what Relay For Life is all about.” she said.

"Cancer is something that touches many people in our community, so being able to provide support to those locals in need is something very important.

"QFES will be at the launch selling raffle tickets and opening up a truck for kids to explore and experience.

"Central Highlands Relay will be bigger and better in 2018 - the event has moved from August to September, so we hope more people will be able to participate.

"We will also announce our new and exciting theme at the launch, so make sure you come along and register to join the Relay fun.”

Registrations for the event will be $10 per person for a week from the launch, with the price returning to $30 per person on April 29.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan said local support of Central Highlands Relay For Life would help Cancer Council reach out and support those affected by cancer.

"Participating in Relay For Life is a great way to support the endeavours of Cancer Council and help make a vital difference right here in our local community,” Ms McMillan said.

"More than 1210 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Central Queensland. With your help, we can be there for them every minute, every hour, every day.

"It is an event for everyone. No matter your age or fitness level, you can get involved and make a difference.”

Central Highlands Relay For Life will be held from September 8-9 at Emerald Showgrounds.

Register for Central Highlands Relay For Life by visiting relayforlife.org.au or phoning 1300 656 585.