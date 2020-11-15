Release medical advice behind border blockade: Crisafulli

Opposition leader David Crisafulli would not be drawn on whether he believes the borders should be open to Sydney and Victoria but said that Queenslanders should be shown the health advice.

After unveiling his new shadow cabinet today, Mr Crisafulli said he had written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to request a briefing from the Chief Health Officer, and only afterwards would formulate a position on the borders.

"In the meantime the best thing the Premier could do for the people of Queensland is to release the medical advice when she gets it and that will enable people to have confidence," he said.

David Crisafulli wants a briefing with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young. Picture: Peter Wallis

"What is the medical advice that says we can fill a stadium, quite rightly for [State of] Origin, but someone can't walk in and kiss their kid goodbye on the cheek on the first day of Prep?"

Mr Crisafulli said if Queensland public were shown the health advice they would be more likely to accept it.

"But where they're treated like mushrooms, where they're given little bits of information they quite rightly feel disconnected from decision making," he said.

"I want to see what that information is and then we will formulate a balanced, reasonable, sensible approach.

"If we agree with the government we will say so, if we disagree we'll chart an alternate course."

Mr Crisafulli said he had not yet spoken with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian about the borders.

It comes as Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt today said the Federal Government wanted to see the borders open "overwhelmingly" by Christmas.

In revealing the new-look shadow cabinet Mr Crisafulli said "economic credibility" and openness and transparency" were two things that he wanted to make "front and centre".

Members of the LNP’s new shadow cabinet Pat Weir, David Janetzki, Brent Mickelberg, Laura Gerber, Amanda Camm and Sam O’Connor. Picture: Attila Csaszar

And Mr Crisafulli spruiked the new Opposition portfolio for Integrity in Government, held by Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson.

"I'm not sure that there's been a government with a Minister for Integrity, we will have one, and she will make sure that we conduct ourselves in a manner that the Queensland public will be proud of," he said.

Mr Crisafulli said splitting the finance and treasury portfolios showed how serious the Opposition was about "charting a strong vision" in a bid for Government in 2024.

He said Andrew Powell, who was previously the Opposition spokesman for State Development, would now be the shadow cabinet secretary.

"He is wise council, a wise old head, and having him around that table gives us another person that makes sure we prepare ourselves for government."

And the former Opposition spokesman for police and counter terrorism, Ninderry MP Dan Purdie, would now be COVID recovery assistant minister, while Burdekin MP Dale Last would be the spokesman for Police and Corrective Services.

"I wanted Dale Last to be spokesperson for Police and Dan [Purdie] has incredible financial acumen and therefore will be made the assistant minister for COVID recovery and will be working hand-in-hand with David Janetzki."

When asked if splitting the finance and treasury portfolio meant it was too big a task for one person Mr Crisafulli said no - but it was for Treasurer Cameron Dick.

"I look forward to seeing him dance around like a cat on a hot tin roof."

"They are going to keep him honest … to make sure he is questioned, but more than that they are going to put an alternate position forward.

"The next election will be decided on economic management … long after we've stopped talking about coronavirus…"

Originally published as Release medical advice behind border blockade: Crisafulli