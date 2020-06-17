Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Crime

Remains found in missing person search

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jun 2020 7:30 PM

Human remains have been found in Melbourne's southeast during a search linked to a missing persons case.

Victoria Police said the discovery was made in a semirural area near Nixon Rd in Lysterfield about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The area was already being searched by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad "as part of an ongoing investigation".

"At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to a current missing persons case."

A post-mortem will be conducted and more information will be made available after the remains have been forensically tested.

Police do not believed the remains are linked to the cases of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared in Victoria's high country in March, or Lakes Entrance Dale Pantic who was last seen in April 2019.

Originally published as Remains found in missing person search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

        premium_icon Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

        News Social isolation and job losses increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

        Bursary for indigenous medical students

        premium_icon Bursary for indigenous medical students

        News Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander medical students are being urged to apply for...

        Calls for cameras to keep our roads safe

        premium_icon Calls for cameras to keep our roads safe

        Crime Shocking statistics show almost 5000 drivers were busted on their phones

        New water plans promise greener golfing

        premium_icon New water plans promise greener golfing

        News The Emerald Golf Club recently got permission from the Central Highlands Regional...