Remembering Emerald’s worst floods

LOOKING AHEAD: Architectural designs of the flood totem seating expected to be installed at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

LOOKING AHEAD: Architectural designs of the flood totem seating expected to be installed at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

AN INTERACTIVE seating display will serve as a visual reminder of three of the worst floods in Emerald’s history.

Central Highlands Regional Council has tendered the construction of the flood totem seating to be installed at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

The tender information revealed the seating displays would acknowledge the three highest recorded flood levels in 1956, 2008 and 2010, give people perspective on the height of the floods and serve as a tourist attraction.

“The flood totems will incorporate architecturally-designed, bespoke public seating and visually highlight the flood date and height encountered during these three flooding events,” the document said.

Architectural designs of the flood totem seating expected to be installed at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

It states the totems will be placed in up to three sites within the gardens.

A bid for community feedback last year stated the memorial flood marker would be built into a seating area constructed from local reclaimed or recycled material such as railway sleepers or old bridge timber.

The structures have been designed to mark the historic flood levels, display plaques, photos and allow visitors to access information about the floods via their smart phone.

The tender closes at 2pm on April 15.