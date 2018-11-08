Remembering them

Join together with your local community and remember those who fought for us to have a future.

THIS Sunday, on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month, communities within The Central Highlands and Isaac will join together to remember those who sacrificed it all.

President of the Emerald RSL Noel Mallyon said this year's Remembrance Day signifies the centenary of armistice.

"Remembrance Day is not just for the ending of World War I, it's for the ending of all wars and conflicts Australians have been involved in,” he said.

"We must remember there was over 100,000 men and women who have given their lives in wars and conflicts since World War I. It's very important that we remember.”

Mr Mallyon's great belief is that we can all find one minute of our life to give to those that gave their lives for us.

"One minute is not a long time. In that minute take time to reflect on how lucky we are for the people that gave their lives for Australia,” he said.

The Emerald service will take place at 11am, Sunday, at the Emerald Cenotaph.

Services around the region

Blackwater

Time: 11am

Venue: The Blackwater Cenotaph

Clermont

Time: 11am

Venue: The Clermont Cenotaph, adjacent to the Shire Hall

Emerald

Time: 11am

Venue: The Emerald Cenotaph, adjacent to the Emerald Town Hall

The Gemfields

Time: 10.30am

Venue: Anakie War Memorial

Moranbah

Time: 10.35am

Venue: Moranbah Town Square Cenotaph

Springsure

Time: 10.45am

Venue: The Grove of Remembrance, beside the Wool Shed