Remembrance Day around the region

TOMORROW, on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month, communities within The Central Highlands and Isaac will join together for Remembrance Day.

President of the Emerald RSL Noel Mallyon said Remembrance Day is important for, not only the signing of the armistice for the ending of World War I at 11am, November 11, but it is also significant because it was meant to be the end of all wars that involved Australian men and women.

"It is a special day because it stands for the ending of all wars, especially World War I, where there was an horrendous amount of life lost,” Mr Mallyon said.

"I think holding a minute's silence is a very small price to pay for the human sacrifice that has been made to give us the freedom and liberties we have today.

"We are only asking people to take one minute of the day, whereas other people gave their tomorrow for our today.”

Mr Mallyon said we in Australia should never allow the sacrifices of our soldiers to be forgotten.

"We need to never ever, regardless of current generation or future generation, allow the sacrifices to be forgotten.

"I just encourage everyone to take that time to pay their respects and make sure we never forget.”

Mr Mallyon wanted to remind people they will be at The Emerald Cenotaph at 11am for the Emerald Remembrance Day ceremony.

"We would like to encourage anyone at all to turn up at 11am tomorrow, and if you can't turn up just make sure you observe a minute silence,” he said.

Join together with your local community and remember those who fought for us to have a future.