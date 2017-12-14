Menu
Login
News

Remembrance Day raffle winner

LIGHTEN UP: Margaret Mallyon hands over the raffle prize to Kaz Jedras.
LIGHTEN UP: Margaret Mallyon hands over the raffle prize to Kaz Jedras. Contributed

THE Emerald RSL Remembrance Day raffle proved extremely popular with local residents, with the winner being revealed last week.

Kaz Jedras from Bogantungan was the happy winner of a one-of-a-kind lead light lamp, constructed and tested by local residents.

The construction of the lead light lamp was a local collaboration. The lamp shade was made by local artist Julie Campbell, with the materials donated by ex-service veteran William Campbell and the wooden stand crafted from gidgee timber by Graeme Sypher.

To complete the project, the electrical testing was done by local Reg Harmer.

Emerald RSL president Noel Mallyon said the raffle was not just a fundraiser organised by Emerald RSL volunteer fundraiser Margaret Mallyon.

"The raffle was also supposed to highlight the importance of the day as well as promote the local RSL, which operates from the Emerald Bowls Club,” Mr Mallyon said.

As well as the raffle, large numbers of poppies were sold as well as merchandise relating to Remembrance Day.

Next year, Mr Mallyon said, will be the Centenary of Armistice, with the local RSL providing a new plaque to honour 38 men from the Emerald region who were killed in World War I.

"These brave men have never been honoured on any known cenotaph,” he said.

"Lest we forget.”

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Meet Robyn Bowering, the selected baton bearer to represent Barcaldine in the 2018 Queens baton relay.

Phoebe stumps up for nationals

CHAMPION: Phoebe Murphy has been chosen to represent the Queensland Country Women's side at the National Championships next year.

An Emerald teen is reaching new heights in cricket.

Eagles out to boost flock

BACK IN THE GAME: Emerald Eagles are calling on interested players to join their reserve grade team and need a committed coach to manage the team.

Emerald Eagles are looking to get back into the competition.

Football expands in the new year

BOOST: The FQ Community Cup starts next year, providing an elite pathway for juniors.

Football Queensland announced the FQ Community Cup.

Local Partners