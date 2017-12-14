Remembrance Day raffle winner

LIGHTEN UP: Margaret Mallyon hands over the raffle prize to Kaz Jedras.

THE Emerald RSL Remembrance Day raffle proved extremely popular with local residents, with the winner being revealed last week.

Kaz Jedras from Bogantungan was the happy winner of a one-of-a-kind lead light lamp, constructed and tested by local residents.

The construction of the lead light lamp was a local collaboration. The lamp shade was made by local artist Julie Campbell, with the materials donated by ex-service veteran William Campbell and the wooden stand crafted from gidgee timber by Graeme Sypher.

To complete the project, the electrical testing was done by local Reg Harmer.

Emerald RSL president Noel Mallyon said the raffle was not just a fundraiser organised by Emerald RSL volunteer fundraiser Margaret Mallyon.

"The raffle was also supposed to highlight the importance of the day as well as promote the local RSL, which operates from the Emerald Bowls Club,” Mr Mallyon said.

As well as the raffle, large numbers of poppies were sold as well as merchandise relating to Remembrance Day.

Next year, Mr Mallyon said, will be the Centenary of Armistice, with the local RSL providing a new plaque to honour 38 men from the Emerald region who were killed in World War I.

"These brave men have never been honoured on any known cenotaph,” he said.

"Lest we forget.”