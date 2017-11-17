Menu
Reminder to give way to drivers following crash

GIVE WAY: Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Retro and Theresa Sts.
POLICE are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Retro and Theresa Sts late Tuesday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Emerald Police, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said it appeared the driver of one of the vehicles failed to give way.

"The driver of unit two had to be cut free from the vehicle by QFES and she has sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash,” Sen-Sgt McFarlane said.

"At this point in time we are still investigating the cause of the accident, but it appears one driver has failed to give way.

"My only advice to drivers is to obey the give way signs.”

Tuesday night also saw a fire break out at the back of the Emerald Autopro shop on Clermont St.

"We are investigating a non-suspicious fire, where it appears a gentleman using a welder has accidental ignited some petrol which has caused a small drum to explode, and that has subsequently caught fire and has destroyed the shed,” Sen-Sgt Peter McFarlane said.

"There is no damage to the business premises at Autopro, it's only the shed at the rear of the premises that was affected.

"The gentleman has sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire.”

