Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

THE Blackwater rental market is experiencing record levels of occupancy and demand.

According to Blackwater Real Estate principal, Jason Campbell, the small mining town currently has a zero per cent vacancy rate for rental properties.

Mr Campbell said the demand was something that had not been seen in the area for several years.

“It has been a slow growth, but we are at the point now where people are actually waiting for rentals to become available and are paying more for rent each time,” he said.

“The only properties currently advertised for rent are not even vacant at this time. They are occupied by people who are moving out or changing to a different property.

“It’s something blackwater hasn’t seen for a while and is good for the region and industry right across the board.”

He said the strong demand could be attributed to workers choosing to move out of camp style accommodation and into housing to give themselves more distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The mining industry has still been employing people, employment numbers have been up for a long time,” he said.

“However, instead of staying at camps people are looking at finding a home.

“There are also people who have steered away from travel or distanced living and are settling down in town.”

He said the strong demand in the Blackwater rental market renewed interest in the sales market.

“As the rental market starts to tighten you find the sales market gets more interest and prices start to climb,” he said.

“Enquiry was down in the beginning of April due to COVID-19, but that has picked up again in the last fortnight.

“With the cost of rent increasing at each renewal the demand for sales will increase and buyers can take advantage of the exceptional buying value of homes especially with the low interest rates. It is a good time to buy.”

He said the increased demand was also great for Blackwater investors.

“Blackwater has had a tough time throughout the years, especially when the mining sector had its downturn,” he said.

“This new demand across the board gives great long-term confidence back to the area and property market bringing in new investors.

“I don’t see this as a short-term gain, I see it as a long-term change in the market.”