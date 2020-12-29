Repeat offender stole car from unsuspecting Good Samaritan

Mitchell Lawrence Slade, 32, pleaded guilty on December 11 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of unlawful use of motor vehicle, disqualified driving, possess restricted drug (amtriptyline hydrochloride) and two counts of possess syringe and fail to safely dispose.

An unsuspecting good Samaritan gave a recidivist offender, who he only knew through a friend, a lift to ATM, only to have the offender drive off in his car.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said the victim received a message from Slade, who he knew through a friend, on December 8 asking for the lift.

She said once they arrived at the Blackwater ATM that evening, Slade wanted to wait, claiming he saw someone he knew and had taken some days off work so he did not want to be seen by the colleague.

Ms Sargent said the victim got out of the car and was six or seven metres away from it when Slade got out and walked towards the victim.

She said the victim kept walking and Slade got back in the victim's car and drove away.

Slade had been disqualified from driving for two years on August 29, 2019, when sentenced for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Dalby District Court, a crime he committed while on parole from a sentence in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The facts of the Dalby matter involved Slade driving on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed at roadworks, evading police.

The Blackwater victim's vehicle was located on the side of the road along the Capricorn Highway at the Gogango Range, destroyed by fire.

A search of Slade's residence located the restricted drug and a syringe.

Ms Sargent said Slade was taken into custody on December 9 and while he was in transit to the Capricorn Correctional Centre on December 15, a capped syringe in tissue paper was found in between his buttocks.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client, who was supported in court by his mother and defacto partner, started using marijuana when he was 13 and moved on to methamphetamines and MDMA when he was 17-18.

She said he had been employed over the years, despite not completing year 10.

Ms Willey said Slade had a "very difficult upbringing" and had taken some steps to rehabilitate.

Judge Jeff Clarke ordered Slade to 368 days prison, declared 368 days presentence custody with immediate parole release.

He also disqualified Slade from driving for a further three years.