REPLAY: Langer Cup Keebra Park v Wavell SHS

EARLIER | Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition starts this afternoon, with the Keebra Park SHS v Wavell SHS clash from 5pm.

Broncos Game Development Manage Paul Dyer said the Langer Cup and its sister competition the Payne Cup (contested in central and north Queensland) were the "pinnacle of school sporting competitions in the country''.

"With the inclusive nature of our competition it is only natural that we've also seen the very best come through to achieve their goals of playing the NRL,'' Dyer said.

"Recent success stories include Tesi Niu from Marsden SHS, Payne Hass and David Fafita from Keebra Park SHS, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow from Kirwan SHS and Tom Deardon from Palm Beach Currumbin SHS - all excellent representatives of their families, their school and their community.

"With the current issues around COVID-19 it is great that we've been able to get this top level competition underway in 2020.

"The partnership with News to live stream the games provides outstanding support for our families who are unable to attend games, while also providing us with high quality footage of Australia's number one schools competition.

"We're really appreciative of the partnership, and excited for a wide audience to be able to see the best of the next generation of Rugby League players across Queensland."

The draw:

July 29: St Mary's v Marsden SHS (4pm) Keebra Park SHS v Wavell SHS (5pm) PBC SHS v Ipswich SHS (5pm)

August 5: Keebra Park SHS v Marsden SHS (5pm) Wavell SHS v PBC SHS (5pm) St Mary's v Ipswich SHS (4pm)

August 12: Wavell SHS v Marsden SHS (4pm) Ipswich SHS v Keebra Park SHS (4pm) PBC SHS v St Mary's (5pm)

August 19: Keebra Park SHS v PBC SHS (5pm) Wavell SHS v St Mary's (5pm) Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS (4pm).

August 26: Marsden SHS v PBC SHSSt Mary's v Keebra Park SHS Ipswich SHS v Wavell SHS

September 2: Semi-finals

September 9: Grand final:

September 24: Phil Hall Cup (Langer Cup winner v Payne Cup winner)

