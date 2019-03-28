Menu
Thunderbird 2 replica.
Motoring

Tarago turned wacky Thunderbirds replica vehicle for sale

by Staff writers
28th Mar 2019 7:57 AM

IT MAY not be able to dodge bullets as it flies into the danger zone or travel at mach 8, but a replica of one of the machines from the 1960s cult TV show Thunderbirds promises to at least stand out on the road - even when parked alongside Ferraris or Lamborghinis.

Currently for sale in the UK, the one-off campervan was created to look like Thunderbird 2, the bulbous dark green aircraft that was one of the five Thunderbirds.

Thunderbird 2 could carry heavy duty equipment and the brave crew - including pilot Virgil and its creator Brains - to dangerous locations to rescue people.

While it's far from an exact replica of the scale model used in the TV show that had puppets as its stars, the one-off life-sized model is registered in the UK and can be driven.

It has also been kitted out as a campervan, with a bed in the rear as well as a DVD player, which according to the totalheadturners.com website advertising the vehicle for sale allows the would-be purchaser to "watch your favourite episode".

The replica Thunderbird 2 has gullwing doors and fake rear thrusters.
The somewhat bluff design also includes "porthole side windows", a colour-coordinated dashboard and replica guns in the nose.

There are also gullwing doors, wings befitting a race car and red rear thrusters.

All of which sounds very exciting, until you look at what's beneath the humpy retro skin and making the 'real' Thunderbird 2 drive.

The replica Thunderbird 2 is powered by a thoroughly uninspiring 1994 Toyota Previa, a car sold in Australia as the Tarago.

Thunderbird 2 won’t go anywhere near Mach 8.
Once a popular people mover, the Tarago was fairly space-aged in its design by people mover standards.

But it was far from exciting to drive, with a 2.4-litre engine that would take more than 15 seconds to top 100km/h and get nowhere near the 9700km/h that the TV show Thunderbird 2 was designed to fly at.

We suspect Brains or Virgil may not be impressed …

The replica Thunderbird 2 uses a Toyota Tarago as a base.
All of which could make the £34,995 ($55,500) asking price somewhat difficult to swallow, even for fans of the TV show that went on to spawn movie spin-offs.

The sales pitch on the website selling the drivable Thunderbird 2 asks people to "dare to be different" in a vehicle that is "probably the biggest head turner ever".

