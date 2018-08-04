Menu
SHED FIRE: Emergency services attended an address on Hawkins St, The Range to extinguish a shed fire.
News

Report of an explosion and shed fire in Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
4th Aug 2018 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM

EMERGENCY services hastily attended a property at The Range after a report of an explosion and shed fire.

Queensland Police said they were contacted on 12.17pm regarding a fire in a shed at a Hawkins St property at The Range.

 

MAP: Site of the shed fire in The Range. Rockhampton.
They said a person had suffered burns to their arm and confirmed that the fire was out.

Queensland Ambulance said they were still on the scene treating a man in his 30s for burns he sustained from the fire.

He was expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was out before they arrived and they were working to make the area safe.

The cause of the fire is not known and investigations are continuing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

