Reporter asked to get naked at game

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta laughed off Napoli fans who called for her to take her top off.

A section of the Stadio San Paolo crowd chanted "fuori le tette" at the reporter as she made her way past the stand - roughly translating to "get your t**s out".

While Leotta could understandably have been fuming about the incident, instead she smiled as she rejected the supporters' request.

Footage released online shows the reporter wagging her finger at the stand and giving a thumbs down, met by laughter from some fans near the camera.

Former weather girl Leotta then waved at the crowd as she exited the scene to cover Napoli's game with Brescia.

The hosts claimed the three points to go fourth in Serie A with a 2-1 win as Mario Balotelli scored for Brescia.

Italian football and glamorous journalists have long gone hand-in-hand. Leotta, 28, is a particularly famous face with 4.6 million Instagram followers.

The DAZN and Radio 105 reporter made headlines in the summer when setting the internet alight by claiming she had left her fiance and was single.

But enamoured viewers had their hopes dashed when reports emerged she was dating muscly Italian boxer Daniele Scardina.

Before turning to presenting, Leotta won the "Miss Elegant" crown at the Miss Italy beauty pageant ten years ago.

She also has a law degree, graduating from Rome's Luiss University in 2015.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission