Menu
Login
Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Crime

'Hijacking' emergency in Amsterdam a false alarm

by Frank Chung
7th Nov 2019 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM

Air Europa has been left red-faced after a pilot accidentally triggered a hijack alert during boarding in Amsterdam, triggering a military response and throwing the airport into chaos.

Dutch military police and emergency services descended on Schiphol Airport on Wednesday night, amid reports of a possible hijacking by three men armed with knives.

The airport placed into lockdown as military police boarded the flight UX1094 to Madrid, before evacuating all passengers and crew at around 8.40pm.

Air Europa then tweeted that it was a "false alarm".

"In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport," the airline tweeted. "Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise."

More Stories

amsterdam crime editors picks hijack knife plane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The scent of superior sewage

        The scent of superior sewage

        News Emerald’s upgraded Black Gully Wastewater Treatment plant was officially opened last week.

        A young man was hospitalised with facial burns

        A young man was hospitalised with facial burns

        News The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service took a man to Rockhampton hospital...

        Healthy and admiring of character

        Healthy and admiring of character

        News Rene wants people to be acknowledged for their personal qualities.

        Shaped by the country

        Shaped by the country

        News An Emerald singer didn’t expect to become a country songwriter until he learnt a...