A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews have been called to the single vehicle crash near Nebo at 12.59pm. Photo: Zizi Averill.
Breaking

Reports of crash on Peak Downs Highway

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.AVerill@dailymercury.com.au
28th May 2020 1:42 PM
PARAMEDICS are racing along the Peak Downs Highway to attend a crash 40km northeast of Nebo.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews had been called to the single vehicle crash at 12.59pm.

No information about the number of patients or their condition was available, he said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were initially called to the Epsom crash, but were later stood down from the mission.

Mackay Daily Mercury

