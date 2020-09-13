Reports of ‘shot’ fired through front door of home

BREAKING 12PM: POLICE are responding to a Blackwater address where a resident has reported someone has 'fired a shot' through their front door.

It is understood the incident has occurred at a Bean Street address, however police are working to ascertain whether the weapon involved was real after a juvenile was previously using a gel blaster in the area.

The resident reported hearing a 'loud bang' before the shot went through the screen and into the timber frame of the door.

Reports suggest a vehicle was sighted speeding away from the scene shortly after.

More to come.