Highway open as JJ Richards truck cleared from scene

LATEST: The truck in which a man died in a horrific highway rollover this afternoon has been cleared.

Transport and Main Roads advised the Peak Downs Highway was open to all traffic after the JJ Richards truck, which the man had been driving, was hauled from the scene.

The highway had been closed to all traffic at Epsom, about 36km northwest of Eton.

Police investigations into the tragic crash are continuing.

5.20PM: The Peak Downs Highway is closed to all traffic near the scene of a fatal truck crash earlier today.

The highway at Epsom, 36km northwest of Eton, was closed to traffic about 4.45pm to allow for the safe retrieval of the rolled truck.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

A man, who was the sole occupant of the JJ Richards truck, died at the scene of the crash reported about 12.30pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE, 2.44PM: A MAN has died in a horrific truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway today.

Police have not released any information about the man as they work to contact his next of kin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers arrived at Epsom at 1.10pm and commenced CPR before paramedics took over.

A QAS spokeswoman said critical and advance care paramedics were tasked to the incident. RACQ CQ Rescue was also deployed but was not required to transport any patients.

The Peak Downs Highway has reopened to a single lane of traffic near Strathdee Rd, where the truck rolled.

Mackay police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE: 1.30PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway.

The single-vehicle incident was reported to emergency services at the intersection of Strathdee Rd about 12.30pm.

Paramedics arrived on scene just before 1pm.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the RACQ CQ Rescue chopper had been tasked to the incident.

He said no other patients were being treated at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers commenced CPR when they arrived at incident about 1.10pm.

A spokeswoman for QFES said crews handed over to paramedics when Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived.

INITIAL 12.33PM: POLICE are responding to reports a person is seriously injured in a truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway.

Initial reports suggest the incident occurred on the Eton Range, although it was not know if the truck was travelling to or from Mackay.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service trucks were responding to the incident.

A spokesperson for QFES said a triple-0 call came in at 12.30pm.

He said the call reported the crash was on the highway at Epson.

Paramedics have been tasked to the incident.

More to come.