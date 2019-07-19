Representing region

HIGH RECOGNITION: Clermont residents Lyndal Tuttle and Jamie Warren will represent the Central Highlands at the Ekka next month.

THE Central Highlands Showgirl and Rural Ambassador were announced recently.

Hosted by the Clermont Show Committee, the Winter Garden Dinner set the stage for a chilly evening at which Clermont Miss Showgirl Lyndal Tuttle was named the Central Highlands Miss Showgirl and Jamie Warren, also of Clermont, was awarded Central Highlands Rural Ambassador.

The judges had a tough job with Emerald Miss Showgirl Dakota Davis and Springsure Miss Showgirl Bridget Dendle both representing their show societies impressively.

The entrants had to answer some difficult questions before the microphone and questions were turned on the judges.

The MC, Dr Brendan Brieffies, kept the guests entertained throughout the evening.

Jamie gave an insight into the role of Rural Ambassador for the Central Highlands.

"You're there to represent your show, your region, down in Brisbane,” he said.

"Then keeping people involved around your area in your show.

"You're getting the next generation of people involved in your show whether it be on the committee, showing a chicken or a giant pumpkin at the show.”

Jamie, who has been heavily involved with the Clermont Show Society, went through a judging process at the local and regional level.

"Being involved in the show society, from showing cattle to working on the committee,” Mr Warren said.

"You go through the judging process and they give you a quick yarn, a story-tell and the judges pick out the best representation for your local show.

"And the same thing happens on each level.”

Jamie never doubted himself for a second through the process.

"I was pretty confident I'd have it,” he said.

"A fair few late nights on the phone talking to the show committee.

"But it's been great having the support around me.”

Lyndal and Jamie will represent the Central Highlands when they travel to the Ekka to compete in the finals of the Queensland Country Life Miss Show Girl on Friday, August 9 and Queensland Marsh Rural Ambassador on August 10.

Brooke Cuddihy from the Darling Downs was the 2018 Marsh Queensland Rural Ambassador.

Mikaela Tapp from the Cloncurry district was Miss Showgirl.