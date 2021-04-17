Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
News

UPDATE: Child airlifted after Fraser Island dingo attack

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack

More Stories

fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Premium Content BMX community ready to Rumble in memory of CQ teen

        Sport Riders will sport pink ribbons as they help raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

        NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Premium Content NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Rugby League Action aplenty at Rockhampton’s Browne Park, with five Capras teams in action on...

        CQ rail service to boost tourism with return to full capacity

        Premium Content CQ rail service to boost tourism with return to full...

        News The regional service is the first in Queensland to return to regular seated...

        ECQ moves to wind up Costigan’s failed NQ First party

        Premium Content ECQ moves to wind up Costigan’s failed NQ First party

        Politics The move came after the party failed to secure a single seat at last year’s...