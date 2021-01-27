Menu
Emergency services Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rescue chopper called to airlift critically injured rider

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 9:54 AM
UPDATE 10.30AM: A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing near Belcong, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed. 

Paramedics are on scene and he said a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene. 

INITIAL 9.42AM: A single vehicle accident has been reported 10 kms from Tieri.

The crash site is on Crinum and Windah Rds, Belcong.

The motorcyclist, who was heading to Capella, is reportedly in a serious condition.

