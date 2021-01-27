Rescue chopper called to airlift critically injured rider

UPDATE 10.30AM: A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing near Belcong, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed.

Paramedics are on scene and he said a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene.

INITIAL 9.42AM: A single vehicle accident has been reported 10 kms from Tieri.

The crash site is on Crinum and Windah Rds, Belcong.

The motorcyclist, who was heading to Capella, is reportedly in a serious condition.