Rescue chopper sent to incident at Hail Creek

The Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called to the workplace west of Mackay.

The Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called to the workplace west of Mackay.

THE RACQ CQ Rescue chopper has been tasked to a workplace incident at Hail Creek.

The helicopter was called to the scene about 120.1 km west of Mackay at a worksite off Suttor Developmental Rd and Kemmis Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were already on scene with a person who was injured on site about 1.40pm.

The paramedics were treating a man in his 40s who suffered chest and head injuries when a vessel carrying water exploded, the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage he is stable, but there is cause for concern over the seriousness of the injuries," she said, adding the man was injured when objects stuck him during the incident.