File image.
File image. David Nielsen
News

Rescue chopper stood down from bushfire mission

Sean Fox
by
30th Sep 2018 3:29 PM

UPDATE 3:45PM: A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been stood down from its mission to save 12 people from a bushfire at Blackdown Tablelands.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman revealed all 12 people who were trapped in the area have been accounted for.

3:25pm: IT IS believed 12 people are trapped by a bushfire in the Blackwater region.

Earlier today, a bushfire ignited at the Blackdown Tablelands National Park near Dingo.

RACQ's LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene following reports people have been trapped by the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews were called around 2pm to attend the scene near Charlevue Rd.

People have been told to avoid the vicinity, and smoke may affect people in surrounding areas.

If residents are concerned about their property, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

