ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

