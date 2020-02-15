Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen Basin mine drivers ‘locked out indefinitely’ from site

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mine drivers ‘locked out indefinitely’ from site

        Business Union claims the workers were left stranded in Mackay.

        Belated engagement party worth the wait

        premium_icon Belated engagement party worth the wait

        News After a year of unexpected events and injuries, an Emerald couple finally celebrate...

        Weekend of rain for the region

        premium_icon Weekend of rain for the region

        News Showers and thunderstorms forecast as temperatures climb into the weekend.

        Green light for Emerald headspace

        premium_icon Green light for Emerald headspace

        News Headspace centre approved for Emerald as part of a $64 million package targeting...