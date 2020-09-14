HORROR FATALITY: Elderly man killed in Wood St crash

SERIOUS CRASH: One car was flipped during the Wood St crash.

UPDATE 9PM: Queensland Police media have just released an official statement on this afternoon's horror crash, which killed a 76-year-old Warwick man.

According to the statement, initial inquiries indicate a Ford Falcon ute travelled through the Myall Ave and Wood St and struck a Porsche travelling along Wood St.

"As a result of the collision the Porsche has overturned and struck a Commodore sedan, travelling west of Wood St," the statement read.

The Porsche driver then tragically died on scene.

The 77-year-old female passenger of the Porsche has been airlifted, as noted in prior reports, to Brisbane with serious arm injuries.

The Commodore driver received first aid on scene.

"The 21-year-old driver of the utility vehicle has been hospitalised and is assisting police with their inquiries," the statement added.

UPDATE 6.30PM: WARWICK police have confirmed a 77-year old-man has died following a horror three vehicle crash on Wood St this afternoon.

The police spokesman said investigations were continuing, and that a name would be released to the public in due time.

He also said another man, who was taken into custody earlier, has since been admitted to hospital and released.

The third female motorist in the crash has been airlifted to Brisbane with serious arm injuries.

UPDATE 5.15PM : Unconfirmed reports have strongly suggested one person has died this afternoon following a horror crash on Wood St.

A female patient has been transported to the Warwick Hospital where she will be airlifted, mostly likely to Princess Alexandra Hospital, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the woman had suffered significant arm injuries.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman has also confirmed one person has been taken into custody.

"The intersection is blocked at the moment," she said.

"Main Roads is helping direct traffic in the area."

HORROR CRASH: Annalyce Squires captured this photo just after the crash.

EARLIER: people have been involved in a serious traffic crash in Warwick this afternoon.

The three car crash occurred at around 3.53pm on Wood St, near the Guy St intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a rescue helicopter was on its way and that one patient was suffering critical injuries.

"At this stage, we're still assessing three patients. One patient has critical injuries, another has pretty significant injuries and one appears to be OK," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was on scene.

Neither emergency service could confirm whether there were fatalies at this stage.

More information to come.