LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash on Blackbutt range

Dominic Elsome
17th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
UPDATE 1.45PM: A rescue helicopter is on scene at a single vehicle crash on the D'Aguilar Highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the helicopter was preparing to transport a patient to hospital. 

The patient has sustain "a significant lower injury" but is in a stable condition. 

Queensland Police confirmed units were on scene to assist and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the crash. 

QPS also confirmed the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. 

Both lanes of the highway are currently open. 

EARLIER: A PATIENT has sustain serious injuries in a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident between Moore and Blackbutt at 12.15pm.

One ambulance crew is currently on scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed the patient had sustained "a significant lower leg injury" and the rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

Beloved Kingaroy optometrist Malcolm Lee See was tragically killed on the same stretch of road last month, when his car collided with a tree.

More to come …

