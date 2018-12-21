Menu
Login
Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.
Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene. Rachel Vercoe
News

Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st Dec 2018 12:30 PM

A 60-year-old Swiss national has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this week.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man missing in the surf at Moonee Beach at around 12.30pm, just days after three Indian nationals drowned at the same location.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious man from the water and commenced CPR, but he died at the scene.

Due to difficult access to the beach, emergency vehicles were required to access the location through Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach.

Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.

More information to come.

Want to stay up to date on the pick of stories from across Australia? Sign in to follow editors picks and get notifications.

editors picks moonee beach nsw ambulance possible drowning
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    News The Gemfields loses a true gem.

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    News CQ News announce the winners of their Christmas competition.

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Drought relief for Central Qld's farmers

    Drought relief for Central Qld's farmers

    News Christmas comes early for Central QLD farmers.

    PCYC cop adopted by Avalon

    PCYC cop adopted by Avalon

    News Building local relationships

    Local Partners