Research into FIFO wellbeing

A PROPOSED study will aim to compare the psychological wellbeing of fly in, fly out (FIFO) mine workers to residential (non-FIFO) employees.

CQUniversity Masters candidate Allys Johnson says previous research studies have produced conflicting views on whether FIFO workers have higher rates of depression, anxiety and stress than their resident mine worker counterparts.

"The proposed study will contribute to the small body of literature exploring the experience of depression symptomology and loneliness among FIFO, DIDO, BIBO and residentially employed Australian mining workers and the impact of roster compression on this experience,” Ms Johnson said.

"This is particularly pertinent given the increase in the use of FIFO, DIDO and BIBO employment, the economic costs of mental ill health, and the higher turnover of staff within the mining sector.

"Many statements are made about the impact of FIFO, DIDO and BIBO lifestyles on the mental health of individuals and families but it is still an

area that is poorly understood.

"I hope that the research can inform not just the local CQ mining sector but also nationally and therefore hope to recruit participants across Australia.”

To have your say, you can complete the research survey at www.surveymonkey.com /r/DepressionLoneliness AustralianMining.