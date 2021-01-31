Resident launches petition opposing Calliope quarantine camp

Paulla Eveille-Coleman created the petition after hearing the community's growing concern Homeground Gladstone, a workforce accommodation village in Calliope, would be used as a quarantine facility.

Concerned about the prospect of a quarantine camp at Calliope, a Gladstone woman has started an online petition to give residents a say in the matter.

Paulla Eveille-Coleman created the petition after hearing the community's growing concern Homeground Gladstone, a workforce accommodation village at Calliope, would be used as a quarantine facility.

Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed last Friday the facility was being considered as a quarantine hub for overseas arrivals.

Ms Eveille-Coleman, who works as an essential cleaner, said it was paramount Gladstone residents had a say when it came to the State Government's plans.

"At the moment, we don't have a seat at the table, we don't have a voice," Ms Eveille-Coleman said.

"I think the petition would be enough to show the State Government they can't just walk in and do what they want.

"The petition is a start if we can get the ball rolling and (Mayor) Matt Burnett involved he might be able to take it to the table."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Calliope was just one of a few places being considered for a quarantine camp, with Toowoomba proving to be a good alternative as well.

Mr Butcher said he has made sure the voices of Gladstone were being heard "loud and clear".

"I'm working with the Premier and the Health Minister in the background to put these questions of Gladstone and Calliope residents across to them," Mr Butcher said.

"They have heard what I've said loud and clear and obviously the Mayor of Gladstone and council have put forward some questions and I've certainly reiterated those to the Premier."

Last Wednesday, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett signed a letter to the Premier and Prime Minister on behalf of the council, that asked 12 "urgent" questions about risks to health and business if Homeground Gladstone was used.

Cr Burnett said local governments did not have a "seat at the table" when it came to planning decisions about quarantine.

Ms Eveille-Coleman said a quarantine camp at Calliope would be too great of a risk for the community.

"People are scared and concerned because we don't have the facilities if an outbreak happened," Ms Eveille-Coleman said.

"I understand why they see the property as a good spot to do it but realistically there is nothing out there to keep it self-contained," she said.

"It's not a day spa, these people have to be locked in their room they can't be walking around.

"There is no shops, restaurants out there, even at Calliope itself everything is at least 20-30 minutes away."

Ms Eveille-Coleman said she was hoping for 2000 to 5000 signatures on the petition.

"A lot of people keep their concerns private but for me, I am a cleaner I work hand-in-hand with essential service providers," she said.

"As a community we are working really hard to keep it away and they want to bring in these people who could possibly put us in a position were our elderly and kids could get sick.

"They just want to move it out of their eye sight and don't want to deal with it in the major cities.

"At the end of the day sending them here isn't the answer."

