Residents with garden hoses save Harristown home from fire

RAPID actions by the occupants of a Harristown home have saved it from being badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Hampton St home just before 4pm with reports the property was on fire.

But when crews arrived on scene the occupants of the home had managed to mostly extinguish the blaze, which broke out on the verandah, using garden hoses.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire damage was mostly limited to the verandah area at the front of the property, with minor smoke damage reported from inside the house.

There were no reported injuries at the property.