Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

Alexia Austin
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday night, as residents paid tribute to Highfields State Secondary College student Mac Allen.

Led by long-time friend Luke Kelly, the evening gave friends and family time to reflect and remember the young man who had touched the hearts of many.

Mac passed away on Tuesday morning, days after he fell from the back of a ute at the Bowenville Reserve and sustained critical injuries.

Mr Kelly said hundreds attended the sunset event and he had given a speech prior to the symbolic release of the balloons.

Mac Allen has been remembered by friends during an event at Peacehaven Park.
Another tribute event for Mac will be held this Sunday at 11am until 6pm at Chalk Drive Skate Park.

"As we all know, our mate and skateboarding brother Mac Allen was in a tragic car accident last weekend that sadly claimed his life here on earth," organiser Pixi Johnson wrote on the event page.

"Mac touched the lives and hearts of all who had the pleasure of meeting him, and Toowoomba's skateboarding community is no different.

"Please help us celebrate Mac's life and love of skateboarding by joining the (crew) at Chalk Drive this Sunday."

All who wish to pay tribute to Mac are encouraged to attend. The event page can be found at bit.ly/2sqsprn.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, or share a message of support, please visit bit.ly/30gTMjY.

