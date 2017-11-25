Residents support initiatives

THE Emerald sub-committee is affiliated with the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Quensland, which is a not- for-profit organisation.

This small sub-committee is a volunteer group dedicated to improving breast and prostate cancer services to people living in the Central Highlands.

Our committee supports the Emerald hospital-based prostate care nurse, whom we fully funded for four years, and the Emerald breast care nurse, whose position we fully funded for 12 years, prior to lobbying successfully for Queensland Health to take over funding for both positions.

We still provide grants for the education and placement of nurses within Queensland Health, with a breast care nurse being based in Central Queensland for the past 12 years and a prostate care nurse for the past four years.

Our BPCAQ Emerald sub-committee, together with the local quilters' club, provides care packages for newly diagnosed patients.

Financial assistance grants for local patients for expenses relating to treatment and travel costs are major services for which we raise funds.

The sub-committee assists with BPCAQ funding for research grants, rural seminars and the production of a resource directory of services and support available throughout Queensland.

The committee has had a hugely successful fund- raising campaign in 2017, raising more than $24,000 from three major events.

Our first major event for the year was the seventh annual Emerald Rams Rugby Union Ladies' Day event in August.

The pink jersey auction raised more than $4000 and we are grateful for the continued support of our rugby community.

PINKED UP: Emerald Rams ladies' day 2017. Contributed

This was followed by our 14th annual fundraising dinner in mid-August, held at the Capricornian Restaurant, which this year was a Roaring 1920s-themed dinner, together with silent and loud auctions. This night not only raises the awareness of breast and prostate cancer but is a celebration of the support and generosity of our community.

It is with a huge amount of appreciation and excitement that we announce more than $16,000 was raised from our dinner.

Always a highlight on the local social calendar, the annual Ladies and Tradies Spring Race Day was held in early September.

This year's event featured a mammoth grazing table, private bar, and raffles, ensuring guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon of racing fun.

With more than $4000 being donated to our committee, the addition of the Last Jock Standing competition saw one happy punter take away a cash prize, ensuring the bar could be shouted for a bit longer.

Tiff and Timmy at the annual Ladies and Tradies Spring Race Day. Contributed

Acting as the breast care nurse in the Emerald district for more than 10 years, Belinda Guernieri has recently resigned from this position to pursue other nursing opportunities.

The BPCAQ is extremely grateful to Belinda for her services and the welcomes Liz Drefke to the position in the Central Highlands.

We look forward to continuing our great work in the Emerald community.

If you are interested in being involved in events next year, either as a donor, sponsor, volunteer or committee member, please get in touch.

The Breast Screen Bus will be at Emerald Hospital from January 9-March 15.

A breast screen is recommended every two years so, if you are 40 or older, we encourage you to book an appointment by calling 132050, or visit www. breastscreen.qld.gov.au.