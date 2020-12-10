Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

SHHH! Don't let your dog bark, Nicole Kidman's filming here

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

More Stories

byron bay entertainment movies nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ flying doctor hubs to receive upgrades, new technology

        Premium Content CQ flying doctor hubs to receive upgrades, new technology

        News Several airports across region to receive more funding to better support rural communities.

        SUPPORT: 30+ groups work to address social issues in CQ

        Premium Content SUPPORT: 30+ groups work to address social issues in CQ

        Community New project helps establish a cohesive group to advocate for people affected by...

        UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Breaking Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a major crash.

        ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Premium Content ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Health She led the response after the Grosvenor mine blast, but that’s only one of the...