Residents volunteer to protect vulnerable locals

HELPING HAND: Clermont community members have rallied together to support medical staff, the elderly and those in isolation. Photo: file

CLERMONT residents have rallied together to support the elderly and those in isolation within the community.

Clermont Community & Business Group (CCBG), with support of many community-minded locals, has developed the Clermont Community COVID-19 Support Network.

“We were prompted to act pre-emptively by our local GP Dr Sarah McLay, to ensure we are prepared as a community with limited medical services,” CCBG vice president Frieda Berry-Porter said.

“I’d say local service providers – Meals on Wheels and Community Housing – would already be providing assistance, but with this model, we are hoping to broaden the volunteer base to support our vital frontline medical professionals.

“This might mean a hot meal at end of shift, grocery delivery, laundry service or child minding to allow a good night’s rest and so on.”

Since it launched via Facebook on Monday, locals have been encouraged to sign up to do what they can to support community organisations, which are in turn supporting vulnerable and isolating people in Clermont.

Ms Berry-Porter said the idea was to connect willing volunteers and people in need with local service providers to help both the elderly residents and those in isolation to stay well supported in their homes.

“Uppermost in our minds is protecting the health of our community and reducing the pressure on local medical and emergency services,” she said.

“On Dr Sarah’s advice, we wanted to ensure Clermont built its own capacity to manage the need for critical medical care, through isolation of sick people at home, as well as protect those isolated due to high-risk factors.”

Ms Berry-Porter said everyone involved wanted to ensure that Clermont residents and medical professionals were well cared for and uplifted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have such an innovative and willing community already pitching in with great ideas and hands on responses,” she said.

“Our Clermont community has always been ready to roll up their sleeves in times of need and it’s been wonderful to see many willing hands offer to help during this COVID-19 health crisis.”

Clermont residents can click here to fill out the volunteering form.