Resilient towns needed to weather mining cycles

The Isaac Regional Council candidates for the 2020 elections are Vivienne Coleman, top left, Jennifer Ennis, Karen Hindle, Sandy Moffat, bottom left, and Nick Wheeler.

THE swing between the highs and lows of the mining sector can have a devastating effect on the lives of residents in surrounding communities.

Five Isaac Regional Council candidates have outlined their plans to help towns make the most of the highs and weather the lows of the mining cycle.

What can council do to help community resilience through the mining cycles?

(Candidates listed in alphabetical order)

St Lawrence resident Vivienne Coleman has announced she will contest the division eight seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Vivienne Coleman

Division Eight – Independent

Advocate and encourage additional manufacturing industries to our region to give more diversity to our residents and employment opportunity.

Communicate, develop and help our local tourism and agricultural industries stay strong. Support health services and encourage mental health and counselling to provide care to those that may also be effected and pressured by financial and mental stress.

Education and communication within the mining sector to allow for continued monitoring so that council can be prepared for the continued cycles that the industry takes.

Develop employment strengthening and training opportunities to allow residents to diversify in additional areas with assistance from peak training bodies and government assistance.

Nebo resident Jennifer Ennis is running for the Division Eight seat on Isaac Regional Council in the 2020 elections.

Jennifer Ennis

Division Eight – Independent

The Isaac region is a coal producing powerhouse with 27 mines. Coal is a finite resource and mining cycles of ‘Boom and Bust’ are real and Council must lead the way of being resilient through the tough times.

As your Councillor I will:

Ask for a commitment from mining companies to take a responsible role in local employment and housing, limiting FIFO and contributing to community;

Promote diversification;

Ensure Council has robust financial management and strong investments;

Advocate now for community health and financial support services for individuals to access to build resilience;

Hold ‘Future forums’;

Infrastructure and transportation improvements.

Carmila Beach resident Karen Hindle is running for the Division Eight seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Karen Hindle

Division Eight – Independent

Council needs to stay focused on communities. We need everyone to support local business by buying local. Hire a tradesman from our region, and Council should use gravel from a pit in our region. We need to keep businesses in business, and this may mean Council needs to be flexible and allow rates to be paid off on a payment scheme. Support tourism in our region. Entice travellers to stay longer.

Dysart resident and Java Joes coffee house owner Sandy Moffat is challenging the division two seat of Isaac Regional Council.

Sandy Moffat

Division Two – Independent

Resilience during the downturn is created through diversity. Diversity with a focus shift into other industries such as technology and development will ensure that any downturn is negated and less significant. Mining will continue to be a focus in our region but with a sideways shift into supporting industries, we will be less impacted by global changes.

Dysart resident Nick Wheeler is campaigning to retain his division two seat on Isaac Regional Council.

Nick Wheeler

Division Two – Independent

For the past 8 years our council has been at the forefront of the campaign to end 100% FIFO in our mining towns and push for strong conditioning around social impacts that exist for the life of the mine, not just when the coal price is high. We have also been lobbying for banks to reassess their loan policies and deposit criteria for our region. When the coal prices drops, so do housing values. Not good for those who invested in peak times, but traditionally it’s when people and families from outside the mining sector and service industry buy a housing and keep our permanent population growing. It didn’t happen as it usually would due to the deposit being requested by banks, and people in casual workforce arrangements not being eligible.

Our emergency and essential services are also funded by state government based on our permanent population. Our council has been lobbying for our nonresident population to be recognised in the funding model to maintain an appropriate level of liveability.