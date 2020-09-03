Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services on scene of a reported chemical
Emergency services on scene of a reported chemical "explosion" at a Marcoola resort, which is now under investigation. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

Resort under investigation after chemical explosion

Matty Holdsworth
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast resort is under investigation after one of its workers sustained burns to the face after a chemical explosion.

An investigation was launched on Monday by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland following the incident at the Marcoola Beach Resort.

Critical care paramedic Damien Storeywood was on scene about 9am on Monday, August 31, and said the man suffered chemical burns to his eyes and throat.

Residents want speed limit cut on busy Coast road

Man in hospital after 'explosion' at Coast resort

He said the man, 46, was mixing chemicals in the resort's pool when it "frothed" up and exploded in his face.

A spokesman for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland confirmed an investigation was underway.

"Enforcement action is being taken against the PCBU (person conducting a business or undertaking) with a number of notices to be issued."

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
marcoola sunshine coast university hospital workplace health and safety queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Premium Content Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Crime The group of contract workers were disturbing other guests at the CQ motel.

        Falling tangle of snakes catch cafe goers by surprise

        Premium Content Falling tangle of snakes catch cafe goers by surprise

        Offbeat ‘We were walking past the cafe when I heard a loud noise on the roof above me’

        Labor's Mirani hopeful outlines election priorities

        Premium Content Labor's Mirani hopeful outlines election priorities

        Politics Third generation local to challenge One Nation’s Stephen Andrew.

        Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Premium Content Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Careers Are you brave enough to go head-to-head with one of the world’s most feared...