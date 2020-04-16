Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CLINIC: Kirstyn Goni, Tracy O'Flanagan and Dr Ewen McPhee at the rural respiratory clinic in Emerald.
CLINIC: Kirstyn Goni, Tracy O'Flanagan and Dr Ewen McPhee at the rural respiratory clinic in Emerald.
News

Respiratory clinic helps hundreds since opening

Timothy Cox
16th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Emerald respiratory clinic assessed more than 100 patients in the past fortnight.

The first GP-led clinic in regional Australia opened on April 1 to see people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and ease demand on hospitals.

As of Thursday, 110 patients had attended the clinic. It had not confirmed any cases of COVID-19, but other sicknesses had been discovered.

“We are identifying a number of other respiratory illnesses,” a spokesman said, “including Influenza, Mycoplasma and Whooping cough doing the rounds in Emerald, and people with respiratory symptoms should get checked because some of these can be treated.”

The clinic is open several hours each day for those who meet testing requirements. Visitors may be tested without putting at risk other patients at the Emerald Medical Group, and consultations are free because of Federal Government funding.

“All patients with any respiratory symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose can be seen in the respiratory clinic for assessment,” the spokesman said.

“Opening hours will increase in response to demand.”

Bookings can be made by phoning the practice at 4986 7400.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Annastacia Palaszczuk will not release the health advice her Government relied on when making the decision to only open schools for the children of essential workers.

        Family’s plea to lay Tim Pullen to rest

        premium_icon Family’s plea to lay Tim Pullen to rest

        Crime Today marks the heartbreaking anniversary of the 34 year old’s violent abduction...

        ‘Excited’ new councillor forced to postpone promise

        premium_icon ‘Excited’ new councillor forced to postpone promise

        Council News Even before she formally takes office, a newly elected councillor has been forced...

        Musicians show talent in online group

        premium_icon Musicians show talent in online group

        News People from all over the country joined in to show off their abilities or encourage...