Respiratory clinic helps hundreds since opening

CLINIC: Kirstyn Goni, Tracy O'Flanagan and Dr Ewen McPhee at the rural respiratory clinic in Emerald.

THE Emerald respiratory clinic assessed more than 100 patients in the past fortnight.

The first GP-led clinic in regional Australia opened on April 1 to see people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and ease demand on hospitals.

As of Thursday, 110 patients had attended the clinic. It had not confirmed any cases of COVID-19, but other sicknesses had been discovered.

“We are identifying a number of other respiratory illnesses,” a spokesman said, “including Influenza, Mycoplasma and Whooping cough doing the rounds in Emerald, and people with respiratory symptoms should get checked because some of these can be treated.”

The clinic is open several hours each day for those who meet testing requirements. Visitors may be tested without putting at risk other patients at the Emerald Medical Group, and consultations are free because of Federal Government funding.

“All patients with any respiratory symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose can be seen in the respiratory clinic for assessment,” the spokesman said.

“Opening hours will increase in response to demand.”

Bookings can be made by phoning the practice at 4986 7400.