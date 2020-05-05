Menu
Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.
Restrictions hope as PM says some bans will ease but when?

Sherele Moody
by
5th May 2020 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM

SCOTT Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.

The PM said this afternoon that each state and territory would have their own roadmap for lifting bans but there would be further discussion when the National Cabinet meets.

"I will seek to have as consistent national position as possible, but ultimately each state and territory is  the arbiters of their own position, but I have no doubt they will seek to do that and as consistent a way as possible," Mr Morrison said.

"They are already moving on many restrictions,

"I would expect that on Friday there will be some restrictions formally eased which many states have already moved on.

"I think that framework will assist states but our hope that where we get to on Friday can lay out much more of the roadmap for Australians so they can see what is happening for weeks and months ahead."

