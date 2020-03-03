Restrictions drop as local waterways rise

WATER RISE: Fairbairn Dam is sitting at 17.1 per cent as of March 3.

WATER restrictions have relaxed in a number of communities as rain continues to fall across the region.

Comet, Duaringa and Capella have moved to level 0 while Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff have reduced to level 1 restrictions.

The move comes after Central Highlands Regional Council assessed water storage levels in the Comet River weir, the lower Dawson River, Capella raw water dams and the Fairbairn Dam and deemed the increases enough to enable the changes.

Fairbairn Dam is sitting at 17.1 per cent or 222,103ML as of 7.10am today.

Residents may soon see restrictions decrease further with more rain expected to hit the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said rain could start falling tomorrow, also lowering temperatures to the low 30s for the rest of the week.

She said showers could be expected across the region from Wednesday morning through to the weekend from weather events connected to ex-tropical cyclone Esther.

“The best chance of seeing rain will be Thursday and Friday,” she said.