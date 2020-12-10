Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
10th Dec 2020 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queenslanders, dancing is back.

The State's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, announced this morning that, from Monday, the state can dance inside, with up to one person per 2sq m allowed on the dance floor.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Her announcement comes as three new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Queensland overnight. All were detected in hotel quarantine. There has been no community transmission now for 86 days.

 

 

 

 

The easing of restrictions is not only for nightclubs, but seniors will also be allowed back into leagues clubs.

Dr Young, however, reminded Queenslanders of the ongoing risk in hotel quarantine.

She urged everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms and to stay home until they received the result.

Dr Young said authorities had to remove the ability to provide fresh air breaks in hotel quarantine because of the escalating risk.

 

 

Originally published as Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Breaking Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a major crash.

        ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Premium Content ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Health She led the response after the Grosvenor mine blast, but that’s only one of the...

        478 customers without power after 65,500 lightning strikes

        Premium Content 478 customers without power after 65,500 lightning strikes

        Weather There were more than 200,000 lightning strikes recorded across the Mackay...

        30 young cricketers don new uniforms after business donation

        Premium Content 30 young cricketers don new uniforms after business donation

        Cricket Three local teams have managed to purchase all new sun protection thanks to support...