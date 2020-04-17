Results are in: Central Highlands councillors declared

ELECTION results are in for the Central Highlands Regional Council.

Eight councillors were announced by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

The councillors for the next four years are: Megan Daniels, Joseph Burns, Christine Rolfe, Gai Sypher, Janice Moriarty, Charlie Brimblecombe, Natalie Curtis, and Anne Carpenter.

Each expressed gratitude about the results.

Mrs Moriarty was “pleased and honoured” to be elected, and Mr Burns said he was “happy about the results”.

“I think the campaign went well,” he said.

Mrs Curtis said she was “very excited” and “looking forward to the new challenges”.

Mrs Carpenter was “relieved that the long drawn-out process is over”.

“I’m looking forward to starting work,” she said.

Mrs Daniels had the highest percentage of votes, 10.64 per cent.

”I want to thank the Central Highlands community for their resounding endorsement of me as a councillor,” she said.

“I am grateful to have received the most votes and the level of trust the community has shown me.”

Mrs Rolfe was “very pleased to be voted in again”. She said she was looking forward to the induction next week.

Mrs Sypher today resigned from the Central Highlands Science Centre “in order to commit 100 per cent” to the council.

“I just wanted to say how honoured I am that I’ve been re-elected for a third time,” she said.

Mr Brimblecombe was “humbled that people have their trust in me”.

“I’ll be doing the best I can to respect their vote,” he said.

Mayor Kerry Hayes was elected unopposed for a second term.

Of the 16,817 enrolled electors, the votes of 64.88 per cent were counted until the results became mathematically certain.

A total of 87,292 votes were counted.

Councillors will be sworn in next Wednesday, April 22.