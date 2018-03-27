Menu
Login
Business

Retail or office opportunity in key business strip

THE largest strata titled unit within a popular Maroochydore development has been placed on the market for sale on a vacant possession basis.

Jason O'Meara of Savills has been appointed to sell Unit 1 at 64 Sugar Road via an expressions of interest campaign.

"Currently occupied by Capital Karaoke Megastore, the current tenant is looking to potentially relocate which opens the opportunity up to a local market of retail or commercial owner-occupiers," Mr O'Meara said.

64 Sugar Road is a well-known commercial strip of colourful and easily recognised retail/showroom/offices on busy Sugar Road with large volume of traffic passing daily.

Mr O'Meara said that the centre is easily identified due to its eye catching series of brightly coloured facades with ample business signage opportunity.

The unit is equipped with ground floor and first floor air-conditioned mezzanine areas plus secure basement lock up garages for car parking and storage.

Three tandem (six bay) secure basement car parks are available plus car parking for visitors directly out the front of the tenancy.

The tenancy has a total lettable area of approximately 254sq m, comprising 99sq m on the ground, 61sq m on the first floor mezzanine, and 94sq m of basement car park/storage area.

"This opportunity could also be the ideal acquisition for a self-managed super fund or passive investor,

"The units at 64 Sugar Road lease quite readily due to their huge exposure and parking on site, plus being such a recognisable building on the Sunshine Coast it has always been attractive to tenants who want a retail premises without the huge retail rents," Mr O'Meara said.

Sugar Road is one of the main arterial roads into Maroochydore linking to Aerodrome Road and a sought after precinct for tenants and owners alike.

The access in from Dalton Drive to Sugar Road from Maroochy Boulevard intersection ensures access to 64 Sugar Road is seamless, quick and convenient.

The property is for sale by way of offers to purchase closing 4pm on Wednesday, April 4.

MAROOCHYDORE

1/64 Sugar Road

What: Strata-title unit in high-profile position

Features: Total lettable area of 254sq m, comprising 99sq m on the ground, 61sq m on the first floor mezzanine, and 94sq m of basement car park/storage area

Price: Expressions of interest closing 4pm Wednesday, April 4

Agent: Jason O'Meara at Savills

Contact: 0408 087 868

Topics:  business and growth central business district commercial opportunity jason o'meara maroochydore office space retail-office-showroom savills showroom sugar road sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners