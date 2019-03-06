Retiree mourns beloved companion killed in tragic incident

HEARTBROKEN: Gatton retiree Rob Norton holds a picture of his dog B, who was tragically killed at a kneel while Mr Norton was on holidays.

HEARTBROKEN: Gatton retiree Rob Norton holds a picture of his dog B, who was tragically killed at a kneel while Mr Norton was on holidays. Dominic Elsome

A GATTON retiree is heartbroken after his beloved dog died in a tragic incident at a boarding kennel.

Rob Norton booked his American bulldog 'B' into Spring Creek Boarding Kennels and Cattery two weeks ago while he went on holiday.

A few days later, Mr Norton received a phone call telling him another dog staying at the kennel had turned on B and killed her.

Three days earlier, Mr Norton had called to check on B and was told by the manager his dog was playing and socialising well with the dog which would go on to attack and kill her.

Mr Norton is devastated and has struggled to understand how his dog was put in that situation.

"It shouldn't happen," he said. "This should never, ever have happened in any facility."

Kennel manager Jason Eccles said he was shocked by B's death and had since stopped socialising dogs from different clients as a result of the incident.

But he said many customers came to the kennel for that purpose and nothing like it had happened before.

"A lot of people complain when their dogs are alone," he said.

"They bring them here specifically to be socialised."

But Mr Norton said it should never occur.

"Each dog should be dealt with on an individual basis and not put out in a yard with other dogs," he said.

Rob Norton said his 'little girl' B was fond of naps in the sun, was partial to a cheeky drink of iced coffee and simply loved everyone she met. Contributed

The dog that attacked B was placed at the kennel by animal rescue group Deathrow Unchained, a group Mr Eccles said the kennel had worked closely with in the past.

The dog involved in the attack has since been removed from the kennel.

Mr Eccles apologised to Mr Norton and refunded B's stay at the kennel as well as offering to have B cremated for him. "I feel for Rob, I really understand his pain," he said.

Mr Eccles said in light of the incident, procedures would change at the kennel.

Mr Norton adopted B from the RSPCA two years ago.

He said the dog loved everyone she met - and everyone loved her.

"That was her nature, she just wanted to be loved. She was my little girl," he said.

The Gatton Star does not suggest any wrongdoing against Spring Creek Boarding Kennels and Cattery.