‘Return’ of rare Cadbury block

This limited-edition chocolate was so popular last time, people sold it for more than 10 times its value on eBay.

In fact, Cadbury's Caramilk was so loved by fans, one - a man named Christian Hull - launched a petition to make the white chocolate caramel block "a permanent thing".

Now the beloved treat, which first went on sale 20 years ago, is rumoured to be making a comeback and people are losing their minds.

Jamie from The Grocery Geek - an independent Australian products review group - told news.com.au he'd been reliably tipped off Caramilk would be back on shelves very soon.

"Originally we were advised by one of our contacts within Cadbury and this was also confirmed by a couple of our contacts within the grocery retail sector," Jamie said.

Australians are getting excited over the rumoured 'return' of Cadbury Caramilk. Picture: Instagram / Foodfindsgeelong

The Grocery Geek originally shared the hot tip with its 10,000 followers on Facebook, telling them it was returning "later this month".

"It is strongly rumoured that Cadbury is re-releasing its very popular Caramilk later this month…. stay tuned! - thanks to 'S' for the heads-up," the post read, alongside an image of the highly sought-after bar.

As a result, people have got very excited, planning ways they'll be able to get their mitts on a block (or five) of the rare chockie.

"I bloody hope this is all true," one said.

"When can you confirm this?" another said.

"Be prepared to stock up," someone else remarked.

Another commented: "Looks like the crazy is gonna start again."

Others expressed their glee over the "return", stating they'll be getting ready by putting their "stretchy pants on". As some said, "I'm about to get fat again."

Determined to get to the bottom of the rumours, news.com.au has contacted Cadbury Australia and will report back as soon as we have confirmation or the dreaded denial.

HISTORY OF CARAMILK'S CHAOS

In case you missed it, Aussies officially went gaga in 2018 when the delicious hybrid white chocolate caramel bar arrived back on shelves after being discontinued in New Zealand and Australia in 1994.

They were then brought back to New Zealand in July 2017, but only a million bars were made.

Caramilk-deprived Aussies started buying the limited-edition block at inflated prices from savvy Kiwis - some charging as much as $50 a pop, reported the New Zealand Herald.

That was until it was brought here too in a limited quantity.

But getting hold of one was like finding a needle in a haystack, with frustrated chocolate lovers venting their frustrations on social media as others bragged about their hauls.

My partner finally joined twitter, mostly to show off his Caramilk stash/our retirement fund. @worshipsburgers pic.twitter.com/Yu4kgBEfv5 — Jess (@theJDuce) February 5, 2018

First you get the Caramilk, then you get the power pic.twitter.com/UqNvg0xaFg — Luke Appleby (@lukeappleby) February 5, 2018

Forget bitcoin #caramilk

proving to be a wise investment

🍫💰 pic.twitter.com/1xMYigFt2l — Sarah Czarnuch (@sarah_czarnuch) February 5, 2018

Despite being sold in Woolworths and Coles as well as servos and convenience stores, the blocks were so hard to find they were being sold on eBay for as much as $150.

When stocks ran out and there were no more to be snagged on eBay, a change.org petition began that had more than 18,000 supporters.

"Cadbury brought out the most delicious chocolate of all time CARAMILK. It has been so successful and yet Cadbury will stop producing it. HOW DARE THEY!" it read.

The comeback was also hit with a shocking setback when some of the limited-edition bars had to be recalled.

"A limited number of Cadbury Caramilk products have been found to contain small, flexible pieces of food grade plastic as a result of a machinery fault during the manufacturing process," a statement from the confectionary giant read.

FOOD RECALL: Cadbury Caramilk in Australia. For further information, please contact Mondelēz International on 1800 034... Posted by Cadbury Dairy Milk on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

If they really are coming back as a limited-edition block in 2019, and not as a permanent line, we're probably going to see the same frenzy again.

